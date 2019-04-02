|
BLACKBURN (Nee Campbell) Jessie Passed away peacefully on Friday the 29th March 19 Age 100. Loving wife of Geoffrey (dec.) Loving Auntie to James (dec.), Mary (dec.) and Con Salan. Loving Great Auntie to Douglas, Catherine, Brian, Lorraine, Karen & partners. Loving Auntie to her 10 Great, Great nieces and nephews. "What we once enjoyed & deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us" BETHEL FUNERALS 2d Cochrane Street MITCHAM VIC 3132 Phone: 03 9873 8866
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2019