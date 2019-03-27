|
POLLARD Joan Elizabeth Passed away at Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Saturday 23rd March 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron Pollard. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Don and Sheilagh; and Brenda. Loved Nanny of Liam, Scott, Nicole and Peter. Sister and sister-in-law- of Marj and George Smith (both dec'd), Bobbie (dec'd), Jan and Kevin (dec'd) Kirk; and the Pollard and Menz families. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Karinya Room of John Bance & Son Funeral Home, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Friday 29th March 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are requested to attend wearing bright, happy colours.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019