|
|
TIPPING Joan Mary Passed away suddenly at home in Coolamon on Friday 26th April 2019. Dearly loved wife of Allan. Cherished mother and mother in-law of Grant (deceased), Tracey, Christopher, Joanne and Eric, Michael (deceased), Paul, and Shaun and Megan. Adored Nan of her 23 grandchildren and Big Nan of her 21 great grandchildren. Loved sister of June and Fay (both deceased). Aged 79 years.
'Will be with us forever'
Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's Funeral Service on Thursday 2nd May 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 29, 2019