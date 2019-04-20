|
MEENY John Francis Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga on Monday 15th April 2019. Loved husband to Ann. Loved father and grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 87 years.
A requiem mass for the repose of the soul of John Meeny will be held at Loreto Home of Compassion Chapel, Bardia Street, Ashmont on Friday 26th April 2019. Following the mass commencing at 1.00pm, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019