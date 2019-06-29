|
Ballard, John William Passed away on 25th June, 2019. Late of RSL Life Care Remembrance Village, Wagga Wagga and formerly of Temora. Beloved husband of Joy (deceased). Loving father and father in law of Marcia & David Smith, Suzie Porter and Jeff & Janae. Much loved Pa of Daniel, Connor, Jarred, Zak, Sam, Olivia, Jackson and Alexis. Loved brother of Ron (deceased) and Sue Lamb. Aged 73 years. At peace Relatives and friends of John are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating his life will be held at the graveside in Temora Lawn Cemetery commencing at 2.00pm on Monday, 1st July, 2019. The family have requested that red and white colours be worn on the day. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Australian Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 or 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 29, 2019