John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
John William Palmer LAUGHTON


1925 - 2019
John William Palmer LAUGHTON Notice
LAUGHTON John William Palmer Passed away at Loreto Home of Compassion on Friday 22nd February 2019, late of the Riverina Gums. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of John (dec'd), Sue and Michael Roworth, Elizabeth and Ian Young. Adored Pappa of Evan and Emma, Jayne and Tony, and Alexandra. Old grandfather of Jens, Jake and Hallie. Loving brother of Colin and Heidi Laughton. In his 94th year.



'I've run the race, I've kept the faith.'



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for John at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Wagga Wagga on Monday 4th March 2019 in commencing at 2pm. A private interment will follow.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
