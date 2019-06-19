Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan FIETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Daniel FIETZ


1993 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jordan Daniel FIETZ Notice
FIETZ Jordan Daniel Tragically on Monday 3rd June 2019, of Flack Crescent Barooma. Dearly loved son of Craig Fietz and Sarah McGoldrick, step-son of Nicole and Nino. Loved brother of Rebecca, Joel, Mitchell, Hailee and Shylar. Loving grandson of Brian and Judy Delaney, Kevin and Janice Fietz, Danny and Angela McGoldrick and John and Cheryl Roy. Aged 24 years.



'Jordan will be sadly missed

by his family and many friends.'



A private service for Jordan

was held on Monday 17th June 2019.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices