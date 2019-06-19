|
|
FIETZ Jordan Daniel Tragically on Monday 3rd June 2019, of Flack Crescent Barooma. Dearly loved son of Craig Fietz and Sarah McGoldrick, step-son of Nicole and Nino. Loved brother of Rebecca, Joel, Mitchell, Hailee and Shylar. Loving grandson of Brian and Judy Delaney, Kevin and Janice Fietz, Danny and Angela McGoldrick and John and Cheryl Roy. Aged 24 years.
'Jordan will be sadly missed
by his family and many friends.'
A private service for Jordan
was held on Monday 17th June 2019.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 19, 2019