PERRY Rev. Fr Jordan OP 22 July 1936 - 25 May 2019
Prayer Vigil for Reverend Father Jordan Perry OP with body in state will be held at St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga, at 7:30pm on Thursday 30th May, 2019.
Solemn Pontifical Requiem Mass will be offered by Most Reverend Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE for the repose of the soul of Reverend Father Jordan Perry at St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga, at 10:00am on Friday 31st May, 2019.
Rite of Committal will be at Ganmain Monumental Cemetery at 1:15pm on Friday 31st May, 2019.
Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 29, 2019