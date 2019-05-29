Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Fr Jordan OP PERRY


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Rev. Fr Jordan OP PERRY Notice
PERRY Rev. Fr Jordan OP 22 July 1936 - 25 May 2019



Prayer Vigil for Reverend Father Jordan Perry OP with body in state will be held at St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga, at 7:30pm on Thursday 30th May, 2019.



Solemn Pontifical Requiem Mass will be offered by Most Reverend Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE for the repose of the soul of Reverend Father Jordan Perry at St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga, at 10:00am on Friday 31st May, 2019.



Rite of Committal will be at Ganmain Monumental Cemetery at 12:15pm on Friday 31st May, 2019. Please note amended time.



Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices