Joyce Mary (Carey) KANE


1919 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joyce Mary (Carey) KANE Notice
KANE Joyce Mary (nee Carey) 'Joy'

At The Haven on Saturday 20th April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charlie Kane. Dearly loved mother, mother in-law of Kevin & Judy (dec) and Barry. Loved 'Nan' of Peter & Alyson, Michele & Stephen Sykes, Lisa Hamilton-Reid and Michael & Johanna and great grand 'Nanna' of Laura, Charlie, Mac, Madeline, Bridget, George, Daniel, Georgette, Angus, Jacqueline and Jemma. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews. Survived by Doreen Longley, Jean Goodey and Brian Carey. Aged 99 years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga, tomorrow Friday 26th April 2019, commencing at 9:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Private burial.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
