Justine Keough (Millane) Passed away in the loving care of family, partner and close friend at home on Monday, 13th March 2016. We miss you every day and long to hear your voice, you inspired us with your smiles, grace, love, wisdom and wit. You loved all the children in our families so very much and helped to build each one. You were an amazing Daughter, Sister, Aunty, Granddaughter and friend. Our lives will never be as beautiful without you, but a little bit of you Tina will always be in each of us and guide our thoughts and actions. Forever loving you Mum, Dad, Joanne, Scott, Rebecca, Family and Friends.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
