Karli Jayde WIVELL


1985 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Karli Jayde WIVELL Notice
WIVELL (Prigg) Karli Jayde Passed away tragically with her treasured unborn baby boy Mark Frederick David Wivell, on Tuesday March 5 2019. Dearly loved & soon to be Wife of Tom Wivell. Adored Mummy Karli to Jackson, Lachlan and Isabella. Precious Daughter of Gayle & Step-Daughter of Gerry. Beloved Sister of Alison, Steve, Jarny, Blakey-Boy and Nelly. Adored Granddaughter of David & Flo Balcombe (dec'd). Much loved Niece, Cousin, treasured Sister-In-Law and proud Aunty of her many Nieces and Nephews. Much loved best friend of Cat and many others.

Reunited again with Shelly.

Aged 35 years.



'Family'

'Where Life Begins & Love Never Ends'



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the lives of Karli & Mark will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday March 22, 2019 commencing at 2pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019
