CONNOLLY Kathleen At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 20th April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Martin Ryan and dearly loved wife of Brian Connolly. Cherished mother of Therese, Monica, Michael, Julia (dec'd), Kathleen (dec'd), and Patrick. Devoted Step-mother of Fiona, Andrea and Debra. Beloved sister of Peter, Margaret, Ann and Bernice. Loving Grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Aged 91 years.
A Requiem Mass for The Eternal Repose of The Soul, will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday 29th April, 2019. Following the service, commencing at 1:00pm, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2019