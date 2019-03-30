|
REDMAN (Skeers) Kathleen Joyce 'Known as Joyce'
02.07.1928 - 27.03.2019
Passed away at Loreto Home Of Compassion on Wednesday, March 27th 2019. Loved wife of Norman Stanley (Pom) (dec'd). Mother and mother-in-law of Denise & John Hills. Grandmother and friend of Briony & Matthew Hardinge and David & Kirsten Hills. Great-grandmother of Harper Hills.
Loved sister of Jack (dec'd), Grace Dallas (dec'd), Jessie Hughes (dec'd), Mervyn (dec'd), Bill (dec'd), Bert (dec'd), George, Betty Cattell (dec'd), twin brother Dudley, Gloria Williams (dec'd) and Shirley Thakeray. Sister-in-law of Lil (dec'd), Alma (dec'd), Ron (dec'd), Reg (dec'd) Olga (dec'd), Em (dec'd) Julie (dec'd), Peg (dec'd), Tess (dec'd) Charlie (dec'd), Dot (dec'd), Murray and Max (dec'd), Jack Redman (dec'd), Linda Chamberyon (dec'd), Dorothy White (dec'd). Aunty Joyce or Joycie to many.
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Joyce Redman will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street Wagga Wagga on Friday April 5th, 2019. Following the Mass commencing at 1:45pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Kidney Foundation will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 30, 2019