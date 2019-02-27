|
WEALANDS Kathleen May Peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Monday 25th February 2019, late of Travers Street Wagga wagga. Beloved wife of the late Noel Wealands and partner of Barry Stephens (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Kay, Grant (both dec'd) and Tony. Loving 'Nan' of Jodie, Hayelley. Loving great-grandmother of Connor, Cameron, Amelia and Beau. Loved aunt of Debbie, Veronica, Greg, Carlie and Danielle. Aged 83 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St. John's Anglican Church, Church St. WaggaWagga, on Friday 1st March 2019 commencing at 12.00 midday. Following prayers, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of The Wagga Renal Dialysis Unit will be accepted at The Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019