CARY Kathleen Sylvia At The Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on Thursday 2nd May 2019, late of Riverina Gums. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Peter Cary. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janine & Peter McCallum, Nicole Cary, Paul Cary (dec) and Michele Wilesmith. Loving 'Nanna Kath' of Clayton, Fiona (dec), Jason, Ross (dec), Kim, Glen, Alyce, Megan, Steve and Bevan. Great grandmother of Corvette, Gabrielle, Jayden, Tyrone, Shelby, Pheebe, Edward, Elsie and Casey. Aged 90 years.
'Re-united with Peter'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St. Luke's Anglican Church, Docker Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 10th May 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:30am the cortege will leave for The Lawn Cemetery Chapel. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 4, 2019