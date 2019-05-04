Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen CARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Sylvia CARY


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kathleen Sylvia CARY Notice
CARY Kathleen Sylvia At The Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on Thursday 2nd May 2019, late of Riverina Gums. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Peter Cary. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janine & Peter McCallum, Nicole Cary, Paul Cary (dec) and Michele Wilesmith. Loving 'Nanna Kath' of Clayton, Fiona (dec), Jason, Ross (dec), Kim, Glen, Alyce, Megan, Steve and Bevan. Great grandmother of Corvette, Gabrielle, Jayden, Tyrone, Shelby, Pheebe, Edward, Elsie and Casey. Aged 90 years.



'Re-united with Peter'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St. Luke's Anglican Church, Docker Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 10th May 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:30am the cortege will leave for The Lawn Cemetery Chapel. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices