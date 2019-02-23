Home

Kenneth "Beansie" BROADHURST


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kenneth "Beansie" BROADHURST Notice
BROADHURST Kenneth "Beansie" Passed away on Wednesday 13th February 2019 at Wagga Wagga, formerly of Tumbarumba. Dearly loved husband of Kathie. Much loved father and father-in-law to Kim & Paul Warren-McCarthy, Liza & Terry Robinson and Patrice Broadhurst. Loved Gramps of Mathew, Mitchell, Brady, Logan and their partners and Great Gramps to their children. Aged 81 years.



A Memorial service will be held at the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery on Friday 1st March 2019, commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



As per Kenneth's wishes a private cremation was held on Friday 22nd of February 2019.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019
