|
|
BROADHURST Kenneth "Beansie" Passed away on Wednesday 13th February 2019 at Wagga Wagga, formerly of Tumbarumba. Dearly loved husband of Kathie. Much loved father and father-in-law to Kim & Paul Warren-McCarthy, Liza & Terry Robinson and Patrice Broadhurst. Loved Gramps of Mathew, Mitchell, Brady, Logan and their partners and Great Gramps to their children. Aged 81 years.
A Memorial service will be held at the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery on Friday 1st March 2019, commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
As per Kenneth's wishes a private cremation was held on Friday 22nd of February 2019.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 23, 2019