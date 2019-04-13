|
|
|
Celebrating the life of POPPLE Kenneth James (Pop) 12.1.32 - 20.1.19 - Aged 87 years. Ken's coming home to have his final goodbye in the place he loved the most. Family and friends are invited to Ken's Memorial Service at 3:30pm on the 27th of April in the Beckom Church, interning his ashes in the Ardlethan cemetery, and to fulfil Ken's wishes ... raising a glass to him at the Beckom Pub. To help with catering RSVP [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019
