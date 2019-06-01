Home

Kenneth Raymond SHOEMARK


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kenneth Raymond SHOEMARK Notice
SHOEMARK Kenneth Raymond Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29th May 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Irene (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Coral (dec'd) and Peter King, Diane and Peter (dec'd) Bowman, Jennifer, Raymond and Christine, Ashley and Julie (dec'd), Leonie and Bob Guihot, and Michele. Fondest Pop of 23 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 9 great great-grandchildren.



'A great storyteller, who will be

loved and remembered by many.



A Service to Celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 4th June 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Coolamon-Ganmain Hospital would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
