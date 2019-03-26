|
BAILLIE, Kenneth Russell 'Ken' Formerly of Wagga Wagga. Late of Yamba. Dearly loved Husband of Kathleen (decd). Loving Father and Father-in-law of Ann and John (decd), Tony and Margaret, Jennifer, and Graeme and Lorraine. Adored Grandfather of Jeannette (Billie), Lisa, Adam, Tennelle, Matthew, Melissa, Nicole, Kenny and adored Great Grandfather to his 8 great grandchildren. Passed away peacefully 23 March 2019. AGED 94 YEARS Relatives and Friends of the late Ken Baillie are respectfully invited to attend His Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Lower Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Townsend Thursday 28 March 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. RIVERVIEW FUNERALS YAMBA 02 6646 9335
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2019