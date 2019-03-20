|
|
SLOAN KEVIN FRANCIS Passed away peacefully at home in Tweed Heads on Tuesday 12 March 2019. Aged 71 years Beloved Husband of Trudy. Much loved Father and Father in Law of Kylie, Nicole, Scott and Kellie. Poppy of Noah and Ava. Cherished Son of Fred (Dec'd) and Kathleen Sloan (Dec'd), Brother and Brother in Law of Margaret and Perry Webb (Goulburn) Joan and Stephen Lloyd, John Sloan, Kathy and John Hugo (Narrandera) Trish and Murray Collis (Canberra). A Funeral Service for Kevin is to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Francis Street, Tweed Heads on Friday 22 March 2019 at 11.30am. Following prayers the cortege will leave for the Tweed Heads Lawn Cemetery. We have loved him in life, let us not forget him in death. St Ambrose.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019