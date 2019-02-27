Home

Kevin John KELLY

Kevin John KELLY Notice
KELLY Kevin John Passed away peacefully on Saturday 23rd February 2019, aged 92 years.

Loving Husband to Valerie (dec'd), Dearly loved Father and Father in Law to Ross and Vanessa, Mark and Sue, Greg and Maggie Kelly and Anne and Michael Stubbs.

Beloved Grandad to Ben and Jamie, Stephen, Aja and Tom, Jack, Annabelle and Charlotte and Georgia. Proud Great Grandad to Lilly.



'Reunited Forever with Val.'



A Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Mr Kevin Kelly will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, March 1st 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Following the Mass a committal service will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019
