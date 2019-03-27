Home

WHITING Kevin John 13.11.1938 - 16.3.2019



Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday 16th March 2019 at The Haven, Wagga Wagga, formerly of Tarcutta. Husband of Lila (dec'd). Loved father of Kevin, Stacey, David and Michelle. Loving grandfather of his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of Alice, Beryl, Doug, Joan, Tom, Dennis and Peter.



'Will be sadly missed.'



A memorial service will be held in the Tarcutta Cemetery on Saturday 30th March 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2019
