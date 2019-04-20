Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin MUSGRAVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin MUSGRAVE


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kevin MUSGRAVE Notice
MUSGRAVE Kevin Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday 14th April 2019. Loving and devoted husband of Nancy. Father of Kevin and Edwin, and loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Corey, and Cindy. Doting Poppy of all his grandchildren. Brother of Alma, James and Barry (all dec'd).



'Your shift is over driver - you can rest now.'

'Keep truckin'



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, South Wagga on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 2pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



No flowers by request, in lieu of, donations to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.