MUSGRAVE Kevin Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday 14th April 2019. Loving and devoted husband of Nancy. Father of Kevin and Edwin, and loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Corey, and Cindy. Doting Poppy of all his grandchildren. Brother of Alma, James and Barry (all dec'd).
'Your shift is over driver - you can rest now.'
'Keep truckin'
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, South Wagga on Wednesday 24th April 2019 commencing at 2pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
No flowers by request, in lieu of, donations to the Riverina Cancer Care Centre would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019