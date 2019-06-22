BEALE Lana Rose 7/6/1995 - 23/6/2010 They say that there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason will change the way we feel, For no one knows the heartache that lies behinds our smiles. No one knows how many times, we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something. So there won't be any doubt, You are so wonderful to think of but so very very hard to be without. - Nanny, Poppy, Thomas and Toby, Nathan and Harlan. Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary