ROY Laurence John At The Loreto Home of Compassion on Thursday 9th May 2019, formerly of Murray St, Wagga Wagga. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rosalyn (dec) & Cyril Wild and John and Cheryl. Loved 'pop' of Roxanne, Kristen, Paul, Bradley, Nicole and Rodney. Loved brother of Marjorie, Norman, Grace, Jean (all dec), Rita and Colleen and their families. Fond brother-in-law of the McFarland family. Aged 97 years.
'At peace'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Wednesday 15th May 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 11, 2019