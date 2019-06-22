|
ARGUS Lawrence Gordon Late of Gumly Gumly. Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday 17th June surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Alice (dec'd). Loving father and father in law of Don & Cherie and Marci & Russ. Much loved Pa of Shannon, Courtney, Jackson & Maddison and Dean, Jeffrey & Lacey. A special Big Pa to his 5 great grandchildren. Beloved son of Alec and Martha (both dec'd). Adored brother of his 11 brothers and sisters and loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Aged 91 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Lawrence Argus wil be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 28th June 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 22, 2019
