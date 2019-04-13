Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Leanne Janette WOOLSTENCROFT


1963 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Leanne Janette WOOLSTENCROFT Notice
WOOLSTENCROFT (nee Kinder) Leanne Janette Passed away peacefully at St Vincents Hospital, Sydney on Wednesday 10th April 2019. Loved wife of Allan. Loved mother of Gordon and Ash. Cherished Nanny to Billie, Shelby, Chaz and Arlo. Daughter to Doug and Dawn Kinder. Sister to Debbie, Lisa, Raelene, Doug, Janet and Nicole. Daughter-in-law to Nyra & Sno (dec'd) Woolstencroft. Will be sadly missed by all her famiy and friends. Aged 56 years.



A service to celebrate the lfie of Leanne Woolstencroft will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 18th April 2019. Following the service commencing at 10.30am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In leiu of flowers, donations of behalf of The Curran Foundation, St Vincents Hospital will be accepted at the Church.



Dress to impress, not a hair out of place or the angel we are celebrating will think your a disgrace.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 13, 2019
