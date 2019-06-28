|
BOLTON, Lee Passed away peacefully at Narrandera Hospital , on Monday, 24 June 2019. Late of Larmer Street, Narrandera. Adored wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother in law of Nicole and Terry, Troy and Claire. Cherished Nan of Caitlin, Jacob, Brad, Camryn, Seth, Noah and Rhett. Aged 70 years. Resting peacefully in Gods care. The relatives and friends of the late Lee Bolton are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Monday, 1 July 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Thomas Anglican Church, Narrandera after a service commencing at 10.00 am for interment in the Narrandera Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Can Assist Narrandera Branch.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 28, 2019