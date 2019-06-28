Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lee BOLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee BOLTON

Add a Memory
Lee BOLTON Notice
BOLTON, Lee Passed away peacefully at Narrandera Hospital , on Monday, 24 June 2019. Late of Larmer Street, Narrandera. Adored wife of Robert. Loving mother and mother in law of Nicole and Terry, Troy and Claire. Cherished Nan of Caitlin, Jacob, Brad, Camryn, Seth, Noah and Rhett. Aged 70 years. Resting peacefully in Gods care. The relatives and friends of the late Lee Bolton are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Monday, 1 July 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St. Thomas Anglican Church, Narrandera after a service commencing at 10.00 am for interment in the Narrandera Lawn Cemetery. Flowers most welcome. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Can Assist Narrandera Branch.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.