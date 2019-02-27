|
|
KENNEDY (Mary) Leila Mary Of Wagga Wagga passed away peacefully on Monday 25th February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Kennedy. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Graeme and Jan, Helen and Jeff Cook, Stuart and Mandy, Ian, Catherine and Peter McAthur, Fiona and Robert Schofield. Adored Nan of her 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Aged 92 years
Rest in Peace
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Mary Kennedy are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Friday 1st March 2019. A Requiem Mass will be held in Lady of Fatima Church, Bourke St Wagga Wagga commencing at 1.30 pm. Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2019