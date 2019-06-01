|
|
SMITH (Balls) Leslie Allan Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 25th May 2019. Loved son to Lou and Stan (both dec'd). Brother to Dick, Fred (dec'd) and Thomas (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law to Jason & Lauren, Craig & Jenni and Bradley. Cherished pop to Thomas, Amelia, Lucas, Noah, Rhys and Isaac. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 69 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Leslie Smith will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Salvation Army will be accepted at the chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019