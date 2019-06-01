Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Allan SMITH


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Leslie Allan SMITH Notice
SMITH (Balls) Leslie Allan Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 25th May 2019. Loved son to Lou and Stan (both dec'd). Brother to Dick, Fred (dec'd) and Thomas (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law to Jason & Lauren, Craig & Jenni and Bradley. Cherished pop to Thomas, Amelia, Lucas, Noah, Rhys and Isaac. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 69 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Leslie Smith will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road on Friday 7th June 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Salvation Army will be accepted at the chapel.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.