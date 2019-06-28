|
HOGAN, Lorna Christina Passed away at Narrandera, on Tuesday, 25 June 2019. Late of Racecourse Road, Narrandera and formerly of Grong Grong. Beloved wife of Joe (dec). Loving mother of Michael and Susie. Aged 83 years. "Resting peacefully in God's care" The relatives and friends of the late Lorna Christina Hogan are respectfully informed that a graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 2 July 2019, at the Grong Grong Cemetery, commencing at 2.30pm. Flowers are most welcome.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 28, 2019