|
|
SCHADEL (Rynehart) Lyla Maude Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Albert (dec'd). Loving mother of Barry and Judith Skews and loved mother-in-law of Dave Skews (dec'd). Cherished nanny Lyla to Guy, Ben, Jesse, Hannah, Darren, Justin, Natasha and Reece. Much loved great-grandmother to her many great-grandchildren and proud great great-grandmother of Maggie. Aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A Service of Prayers for the Repose of the Soul and to Celebrate the life of Lyla Schadel will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 24th April 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019