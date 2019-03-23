Home

CARRIGAN Sister M. Madeleine (Catherine)

20th March 2019. In her 99th year.

At Rose Cottage, Calvary Retirement Community, Ryde, NSW

Much loved Sister of the Little Company of Mary for 74 years.

Daughter of Hugh Patrick Carrigan and Catherine Ellen Carrigan (both deceased). Loved sister of Mary (deceased). Loving aunt to nephews, Peter, Pat, Brendan, Fabian (deceased), David (deceased) and niece Michelle.

May she rest in peace.

Mass of Christian Burial for Sister M. Madeleine LCM will be offered in St. Margaret's Chapel, Calvary Retirement Community, Gate 1, 678 Victoria Road, Ryde on Wednesday 27th March, 2019 at 10.00am.

The funeral will leave the chapel at the conclusion of the Mass for Rookwood Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 23, 2019
