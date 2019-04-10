Home

1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
MARK Magdalena Suddenly at home on Wednesday 3rd April 2019, of Lindsay Street, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of the late Stjepan Mark. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of John & Kerry, Wendy and Sindy. Loving 'Nan' of nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Survived by her brother Nick Schadt. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews. Aged 86 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday 12th April 2019 commencing at 1.00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019
