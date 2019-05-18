Home

Malcolm John STEVENSON


1965 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Malcolm John STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON Malcolm John Passed away on Monday, April 29th 2019 aged 53 years. Loving husband of Kelly. Beloved father of Rachael, Ryan, Hayley, Erin, Mitchell, Charlie, James and Libby. Loving son of Irene & Ian (dec'd). Cherished brother of Wayne and Glen. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service to celebrate Mal's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, May 22nd 2019, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 18, 2019
