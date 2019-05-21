|
HARDING Marcela Beloved wife of the late Keith Harding. Loving mother of Julieta, Celia, Joel, Elvira and the late Rudling. Loving Lola to Jinky, Maria, Marvella, Nino. Jovy, Michelle, Jhon Jhon, Jhenny, Roddy and Rowan. Cherished great grandmother to John Rod, Angela, Alex, Sophia, Louisa, Bianca, Asher, Ari and Mariel. Late of Scalabrini Village Nursing Home, who passed away at the Griffith Base Hospital on Friday 17th May at the age of 92 years. /c A funeral service celebrating Marcela's life will be held at the Life-Source Church, Griffith on Wednesday 22nd May commencing at 1.00pm, followed by an interment in the Griffith Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Life-Source Church will be gratefully received at the service, or, flowers also appreciated. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St, Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 21, 2019