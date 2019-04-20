Home

Margaret Anne (Maggie) (WOOLNOUGH) MALE

Margaret Anne (Maggie) (WOOLNOUGH) MALE Notice
MALE (nee Woolnough) Margaret Anne (Maggie) Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 17th April 2019. Loving mother of Cathie and Darryl, Mother-in-law of Nicole and Rick. Adored nanny of Claudia, Ella and Sophie. Dearly loved sister of Kay, Beth and Graham. Sister-in-law of Peter, Bruce and Therese. "Forever in our Hearts" A Service to celebrate Maggie's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 26th April 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers a donation on behalf of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, in memory of Maggie will be accepted at the Chapel. Alternatively a donation can be made online at https://onj-in-memory.everydayhero.com/au/tribute-to-margaret-male



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019
