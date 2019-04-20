|
MALE (nee Woolnough) Margaret Anne (Maggie) Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 17th April 2019. Loving mother of Cathie and Darryl, Mother-in-law of Nicole and Rick. Adored nanny of Claudia, Ella and Sophie. Dearly loved sister of Kay, Beth and Graham. Sister-in-law of Peter, Bruce and Therese. "Forever in our Hearts" A Service to celebrate Maggie's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday 26th April 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers a donation on behalf of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, in memory of Maggie will be accepted at the Chapel. Alternatively a donation can be made online at https://onj-in-memory.everydayhero.com/au/tribute-to-margaret-male
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019