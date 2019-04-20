|
|
O'BRIEN (nee Adamthwaite) Margaret Anne (Anne)
Of Wagga Wagga, Passed away peacefully a the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital on Monday 15th April 2019. Loved wife of Geoffrey. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Troy, Kyle, Kirsty, Quinn and their partners. Loving Nan of her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 69 years.
A service in memory of Anne O'Brien held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 24th April 2019. Following the service commencing at 10.30am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 20, 2019