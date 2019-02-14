Home

Margaret Elizabeth GARDINER


1934 - 2019
Margaret Elizabeth GARDINER Notice
GARDINER Margaret Elizabeth Passed away on Tuesday 12th February 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of 62 years to Henry. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Lucy, Liz & Peter, Bruce & Kel; and Felicity Miller. Adored grandmother of Grace & Trudie Gardiner, Inge & Ange Bache, Zachary Gardiner, Poppy & Billy Gardiner Cohen. Aged 84 years.



Now at peace.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Johnston Street on Friday 15th February, 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
