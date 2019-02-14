|
|
GARDINER Margaret Elizabeth Passed away on Tuesday 12th February 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of 62 years to Henry. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Lucy, Liz & Peter, Bruce & Kel; and Felicity Miller. Adored grandmother of Grace & Trudie Gardiner, Inge & Ange Bache, Zachary Gardiner, Poppy & Billy Gardiner Cohen. Aged 84 years.
Now at peace.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Johnston Street on Friday 15th February, 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019