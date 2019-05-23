|
HAMILTON (nee Pearce) Margaret "June" Passed peacefully at The Haven, Wagga Wagga on Sunday 19th May 2019 aged 85 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Garry and Dianne, Richard (dec'd) and Lois, Sally and Bruce, Andrew and Sandra, and Timothy (dec'd). Loved Nan and Great Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
'Rest in Peace'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service Celebrating June's life in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Monday 27th May 2019 commencing at 11am.
Private cremation will take place.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 23, 2019