WATTERSON (HARMER) (nee Sutcliffe) Margaret Helen Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29th May 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Watterson, and the late Ray Harmer. Much loved mother of Les, Diane, Denise, Betty (dec'd), Alan and Gail. Loving Grandma and Mama of her 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of her four sisters, two brothers and their partners. Aged 87 years.
A Service to Celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn CemeteryChapel on Thursday 6th June 2019 commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019