Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WATTERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Helen (HARMER) WATTERSON


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret Helen (HARMER) WATTERSON Notice
WATTERSON (HARMER) (nee Sutcliffe) Margaret Helen Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 29th May 2019 at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Watterson, and the late Ray Harmer. Much loved mother of Les, Diane, Denise, Betty (dec'd), Alan and Gail. Loving Grandma and Mama of her 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of her four sisters, two brothers and their partners. Aged 87 years.



A Service to Celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn CemeteryChapel on Thursday 6th June 2019 commencing at 11.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.