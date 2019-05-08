Home

SIEBELS (formerly Clark) Margaret Helena 'Marj'

Passed away peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens Hostel on 6th May 2019 aged 98 years, surrounded by family. Loved by her family - Bill (dec'd), Anne and John Craig, and Sue Campbell and Dane Evans (FOTF). Loved grandmother of Heath, Nicole, Emily, Garth, and great grandmother of Tayla, Paige, Abby, Austin, Spencer and Zoe.



An inspiring lady forever in our hearts.



A Service to Celebrate Marj's life will be held in the Chapel at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery on Friday 10th May 2019 commencing at 10am. Burial will follow in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 8, 2019
