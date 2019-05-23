Home

OLIVER Margaret Joy (Marg)

Announcing the sudden departure from this life of the much loved and respected Marg Oliver, on Monday 20th May 2019. Marg leaves behind husband Neil, son Adam, and daughters Erin and Ashley and their partners. Marg was a much loved Nanna to seven beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished.



A date for the service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers and cards,

donations in memory of Marg

may be made to Beyond Blue.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 23, 2019
