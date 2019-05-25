|
OLIVER Margaret Joy (Marg)
Announcing the sudden departure from this life of the much loved and respected Marg Oliver, on Monday 20th May 2019. Marg leaves behind husband Neil, son Adam, and daughters Erin and Ashley and their partners. Marg was a much loved Nanna to seven beautiful grandchildren whom she cherished.
A Service to Celebrate Marg's life will be held on Friday 31st May 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers and cards,
donations in memory of Marg
may be made to Beyond Blue.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2019