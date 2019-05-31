Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MCGLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Patricia MCGLYNN


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Margaret Patricia MCGLYNN Notice
MCGLYNN Margaret Patricia

'Maggie'

Passed peacefully at The Albury & District Nursing Home on Friday 24th May 2019, formerly of Meadow Street Wagga Wagga. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Sharon and Terry & Robyn. Loving 'Grand Mag' of David, Alex, Gemma, Thomas and Tessa. Loved brother of the late George Grogan. Aged 83 years.



Prayers for The Eternal Repose of The Soul will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road Lake Albert on Monday 3rd June, 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices