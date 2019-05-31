|
MCGLYNN Margaret Patricia
'Maggie'
Passed peacefully at The Albury & District Nursing Home on Friday 24th May 2019, formerly of Meadow Street Wagga Wagga. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony & Sharon and Terry & Robyn. Loving 'Grand Mag' of David, Alex, Gemma, Thomas and Tessa. Loved brother of the late George Grogan. Aged 83 years.
Prayers for The Eternal Repose of The Soul will be held in The Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road Lake Albert on Monday 3rd June, 2019, commencing at 1:00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 31, 2019