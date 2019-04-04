|
LAWSON (nee McGill) Marie June Passed away at Wagga Wagga on Friday 29th March 2019. Loving wife of the late Ronnie Lawson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and Tony, Ronnie and Irene, Leanne and Glenn, Jodi and Tom, Mandy and Anthony, Cindy and Alan. Much loved Nanny Lawson of all her grandchildren and their families. Loved sister and Aunty Marie of the extended McGill families. Loved daughter of Thelma and Tom McGill (both dec'd). Aged 78 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Service in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday 9th April 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery where interment will take place.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2019