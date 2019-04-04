Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie June LAWSON


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Marie June LAWSON Notice
LAWSON (nee McGill) Marie June Passed away at Wagga Wagga on Friday 29th March 2019. Loving wife of the late Ronnie Lawson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and Tony, Ronnie and Irene, Leanne and Glenn, Jodi and Tom, Mandy and Anthony, Cindy and Alan. Much loved Nanny Lawson of all her grandchildren and their families. Loved sister and Aunty Marie of the extended McGill families. Loved daughter of Thelma and Tom McGill (both dec'd). Aged 78 years.



Relatives and friends are invited to a Service in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday 9th April 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery where interment will take place.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.