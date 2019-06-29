|
|
HEFFERNAN Marie-Therese 20th June 1945 - 26th June 2019
At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital. Daughter of Leonard & Gertrude Heffernan (both dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Tom & Kath Heffernan (both dec'd), Maureen (dec'd) & Joe Kiss, Joan & Kevin Murphy (dec'd), Cletus & Anne Heffernan, Margaret & Michael Reardon (both dec'd), Carmel & Bob Caffery (dec'd) and Gerard & Christine Heffernan. Cherished by all her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Aged 74 years.
'Called to Eternal Life'
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul, will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga, on Tuesday 2nd July, 2019 at 11:30am. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Donations to the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary Op Shop will be gratefully received at the church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 29, 2019