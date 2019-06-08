|
|
MIDDLETON Marie Therese Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga, on Tuesday 4th June 2019, aged 90 years. Adored wife of Tom (dec'd), loving mother and mother in law of Michael and Jenny, and John. Nan and Great Nan to Nicole, Kane, Ann-Marie, Danielle, Catherine, Caitlyn, Ashley and Patrick. Sister of Monica (dec'd), Jimmy (dec'd), Patrick and Kate.
'Resting peacefully.'
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bourke Street Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 18th June 2019, commencing at 11am. Following Prayers after Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 8, 2019