Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marietta DREW RSJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marietta DREW RSJ Sr.

Notice Condolences

Marietta DREW RSJ Sr. Notice
SR. MARIETTA DREW rsj 17TH JUNE 1933 - 7TH APRIL 2019 Beloved daughter of Thomas Drew and Mary Valmai Willis. Much loved sister of Henry, Anthony (Br Cletus fms) (RIP), Beryl rsj, Janet, Carmel rsj and Rita. Much loved and respected member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Remembered especially for her work with families experiencing grief and loss and in pastoral care over many years. May She Rest In Peace MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL for Sr. Marietta Drew will be offered at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn commencing at 1.00pm, Friday, 12th April 2019. Following the Mass, the Rite of Committal will take place at St Patrick's Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. A vigil will he held in Our Lady of Dolours Chapel, St. Joseph's Convent, Reynolds Street, North Goulburn on Thursday, 11th April 2019 at 5pm. All are welcome to attend. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.