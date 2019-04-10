|
|
SR. MARIETTA DREW rsj 17TH JUNE 1933 - 7TH APRIL 2019 Beloved daughter of Thomas Drew and Mary Valmai Willis. Much loved sister of Henry, Anthony (Br Cletus fms) (RIP), Beryl rsj, Janet, Carmel rsj and Rita. Much loved and respected member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Remembered especially for her work with families experiencing grief and loss and in pastoral care over many years. May She Rest In Peace MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL for Sr. Marietta Drew will be offered at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Lagoon Street, North Goulburn commencing at 1.00pm, Friday, 12th April 2019. Following the Mass, the Rite of Committal will take place at St Patrick's Cemetery, Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. A vigil will he held in Our Lady of Dolours Chapel, St. Joseph's Convent, Reynolds Street, North Goulburn on Thursday, 11th April 2019 at 5pm. All are welcome to attend. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019